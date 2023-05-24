Child and Father Arrested and Tortured in the Bab Police?

Videos captured after the child's release depict him stating that two members of the Bab Police physically assaulted and tortured him, according to Syria TV.

Local sources have reported to Syria TV that a child and his father were subjected to torture at the police forces station and the National General Security in the city of al-Bab, located east of Aleppo. The authorities had arrested them on charges of theft.

The sources revealed that the child, Ibrahim al-Qadirani, along with his father, Mohammed, were apprehended by the Bab Police last Thursday. They were taken to the police station, accused of stealing a Kalashnikov weapon and a sum of money.

According to the sources, during the investigation, the 9-year-old child, Ibrahim, confessed to the theft incident. However, it was later revealed that he had made the confession under duress and torture inflicted by certain police officers. Subsequently, both Ibrahim and his father were released.

Videos captured after the child’s release depict Ibrahim stating that two members of the Bab Police physically assaulted and tortured him to coerce a confession regarding the robbery. He further disclosed that they offered him “100 Turkish liras” and freedom in exchange for his admission of guilt.

Bab Police’s story

According to the statement provided by the Bab Police, Ayman al-Thamer bin Khalouf reported the theft of a Kalashnikov gun and 4,800 Turkish liras (approximately 238 dollars) from his 2005 Santa Fe model car. The incident allegedly occurred in front of the entrance to his residential building in the city of Bab.

The statement further mentioned that a police patrol was dispatched to the defendant’s residence, where they arrested Mohammed al-Qadirani and his son, Ibrahim. During the verbal interrogation, the child confessed to stealing the firearm and the money from the plaintiff’s car and handing them over to his father.

On the other hand, the child’s father denied any involvement in the theft. It is worth noting that the Public Prosecutor instructed the Criminal Security Department to conduct an investigation and search the premises, accompanied by women police officers. However, no evidence linking the child and his father to the alleged crime was found.

Following the search and the absence of incriminating evidence, the Bab Police released the accused individuals on “financial bail” on Monday. It should be noted that Mohammed al-Qadirani faces charges related to the illegal sale of weapons.

Disturbing photos and videos have been circulating among activists, depicting the child and his father subjected to torture in various parts of their bodies throughout their arrest and investigation at the police station. These images have sparked widespread condemnation, anger, and calls for those responsible to be held fully accountable.

According to the sources, the police command in the al-Bab city has referred the two individuals who inflicted the torture on the child to the disciplinary committee. Furthermore, they have publicly declared their commitment to ensuring that these individuals are held accountable in accordance with the law.

It is worth noting that this is not the first incident involving misconduct by members of the Bab Police. In August 2022, media personnel were assaulted by police officers while covering a protest at the city’s hospital. The police authorities released a statement at that time, vowing to take appropriate action against the officers who had violated their given instructions, emphasizing their commitment to upholding the law.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.