Population Status Report 2020 Calls for “Return and Stability” to Syria

The Syrian PM said coercive economic measures imposed on Syria have caused a significant decline in job opportunities for young people, according to the Baath Newspaper.

The Syrian Commission for Family Affairs and Population has launched the Population Status Report in Syria 2020 under the title “Return and Stability”.

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous attended the event at the Damascus-based Dama Rose Hotel.

Arnous said that the report reflects economic and social development characteristics, assesses population needs, and focuses on removing the repercussions of the war on Syrian society.

“The economic siege and coercive economic measures imposed on Syria have caused a significant decline in job opportunities for young people,” Eng. Arnous said.

For his part, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Mohammad Saif al-Din said, “The report constitutes a guiding paper for dialogue for all those concerned with population and development issues to understand the population situation in Syria during the war period and diagnose the gaps it has caused.”

Head of the Syrian Commission for Family and Population Affairs, Eng. Samar al-Sibai said that the principle of participation was adopted with all those involved in preparing the report through workshops, a technical committee, and a work team that includes experts and specialists in the demographic, health, and labour market fields.

The report represents the fourth edition of the population status reports in Syria. It gains importance because it provides an objective treatment of the population situation based on reliable data in terms of source and methodology.

The report was finalized within the framework of the cooperation plan between the Commission and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). It came within a series of qualitative studies and reports that the Commission has been working on and completing since its establishment in 2003.

