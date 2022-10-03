74 Civilians, Including 21 Children, Killed in September: SNHR

The death toll includes 21 children, three women, and seven individuals who died as a result of torture, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights.

At least 74 civilians were killed in Syria in September 2022, including 21 children, three women, and seven individuals who died as a result of torture, noting that the Syrian regime’s egregious violations continue to push Syrian citizens to illegal migration, risking drowning and death, The Syrian Network for Human Rights said on Saturday.

The 20 page report details the death toll of victims documented killed by the parties to the conflict and the controlling forces in Syria in September 2022, particularly focusing on those victims killed under torture, paying especial attention to those massacres committed by the parties to the conflict and the controlling forces which the SNHR team was able to document in this period, providing details of the most notable incidents. The report also provides details of the most notable work carried out by SNHR concerning the issue of extrajudicial killing.

The report draws upon the information gathered from the ongoing daily monitoring of news and developments, through SNHR’s extensive network of relations with various sources, in addition to the analysis of a large number of photographs and videos.

The report reveals that the Syrian regime has failed to register the deaths of any of the hundreds of thousands of citizens it killed since March 2011 in the death records of the civil registry, adding that the regime exerts absolute control over the issuance of death certificates, which are not made available to any of the families of its victims, whether these were killed at the hands of the Syrian regime or by other affiliated parties, or to the families of the missing and forcibly disappeared.

The Syrian regime only allows death certificates to be issued for those who meet the narrow criteria set by the regime and its security services.

Read Also: Child Saleh Ahmad Saleh Tortured and Killed by Assad Regime

The report notes that the vast majority of victims’ families are unable to obtain death certificates from the Syrian regime, for fear of linking their name to that of a person who was detained by the regime and killed under torture, meaning that he or she was a dissident who opposed the Syrian regime, or of their loved one being registered as a ‘terrorist’ if s/he is wanted by the security services; additionally, many victims’ families have been forcibly displaced outside the areas controlled by the Syrian regime.

The report notes that September saw a decrease in the death toll compared to August, with SNHR documenting the death of 74 civilians, including 21 children and three women; the Syrian-Russian alliance forces killed 15 of the victims, including two children.

The report documents a massacre due to a Russian airstrike on Hafsarja village in the western suburbs of Idlib, which breached the Turkish-Russian Ceasefire agreement of March 2020. The attack killed seven civilians, including two children, and wounded 11 others. Since the end of 2011 up to October 2022, SNHR has documented the death of approximately 2,398 people as a result of the dangers they were exposed to during their irregular migration, whether from Syria to neighboring countries or from other countries to safer areas. Among these were at least 55 Syrians who died in a boat that set out on the morning of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from the Minya Port in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, heading towards the Greek island of Cyprus, when it capsized and sank on Thursday, September 22, 2022 near the Syrian island of Arwad.

As the report further documents, September saw the continuation of civilian casualties as a result of landmine explosions in different governorates and regions of Syria; the report documents the deaths of 11 civilians, including nine children, as a result of landmine explosions in September, bringing the death toll resulting from the explosion of landmines since the beginning of 2022 to 112 civilians, including 59 children and nine women.

The report also documents in September, the deaths of 11 civilians, including one child and two women, due to gunfire by parties which SNHR has not yet been able to identify.

The report documents the deaths of 74 civilians, including 21 children and three women (adult female), killed at the hands of the parties to the conflict and the controlling forces in Syria in September 2022.

As the report reveals, analysis of the data for this period shows that Idlib saw the highest death toll of victims documented killed in September compared to other Syrian, accounting for approximately 22% of the total death toll, followed by Deir Ez-Zour with approximately 19%, then Aleppo with approximately 16%, with most of the victims in all the killed at the hands of other parties.

The report further reveals that the SNHR team documented the deaths of seven individuals due to torture in September 2022, four of these victims died at the hands of Syrian regime forces, two at the hands of the Syrian Democratic Forces, and one at the hands of other parties.

The report also documents one massacre in September perpetrated by Russian forces. According to the SNHR’s Victim Documentation team, this massacre resulted in the deaths of seven civilians, including two children.

The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.