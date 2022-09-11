Tens of Thousands Joined the Syrian Convoy of Light Bound for Europe

The "Caravan of Light" campaign was launched by Syrian refugees in Turkey to migrate towards Europe, according to Athr Press.

After announcing the “Caravan of Light” campaign launched by Syrian refugees in Turkey to migrate towards Europe, organizers began to reveal the campaign’s details and the purpose of announcing it in this way.

The convoy’s plans are being worked out via a Telegram channel, which was set up six days ago and is followed by nearly 70,000 people. The organizers are calling on people to bring sleeping bags, tents, life jackets, water, canned food, and first aid kits.

The French news agency AFP quoted the organizers as saying: “The convoy will be divided into groups of 50 people, each led by a supervisor.”

Commenting on why the campaign was announced on social media despite the seriousness of migration by sea and European countries’ objection to it, the website The New Arab reported Syrian refugee Bilal Hussein as saying: “Participating in the campaign is an attempt to highlight the suffering of Syrians. It may force the European Union High Commissioner for Human Rights to pay attention and facilitate the migration of Syrians by declaring countries that need to accept refugees, as Canada and sometimes the Netherlands do.”

The convoy’s announcement coincides with increasing rates of attacks on Syrian refugees in Turkey. The New Arab has previously reported the recurring testimonies of Syrian refugees about being subjected to verbal and physical abuse while in deportation centers. Allegedly, this phenomenon is especially common in Gaziantep province, which is located on the Turkish-Syrian border. The abuse occurs ahead of coercing refugees into forcibly signing a request for voluntary return to Syria.

