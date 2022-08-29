60 Individuals Arrested, 70 Tents Removed in Syria’s al-Hol in 4 Days

The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS hailed and announced support to the al-Hol operation, according to North Press.

On Monday, North Press documented the outcomes of four days of a security operation launched by the Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria (Asayish) in al-Hol Camp east of Hassakeh, northeast Syria.

60 individuals affiliated with the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) have been arrested and 70 tents were removed, according to data obtained from the Asayish.

On August 25th, Asayish announced launching the second phase of “Humanity and Security” operation in the al-Hol Camp to pursue sleeper cells of ISIS.

The first phase was launched in 2021 in response to calls of community and tribal leaders in Hol countryside to reduce crimes at the camp.

The operation aims to curb the dangers posed by ISIS in the camp after a surge in violence that led to 44 murders including women and children at the hands of the ISIS-linked militants since January 2022.

On the first day, the first sector allocated for Syrians was inspected and identifies of residents were screened and verified.

The following day, four trenches were discovered in the camp that were used by the group’s militants as hideouts, and 27 individuals were arrested on suspicion of connection to ISIS.

On the third day, security forces said 33 tents, in which sharia law courses were given, children trained and laws passed, were dismantled, six people on suspicion of connection with the group were arrested and a trench was discovered.

On the fourth day, 12 suspects of belonging to ISIS were arrested by the Asayish. Five of them admitted affiliation to the group while the rest are under investigation.

Additionally, 37 tents were dismantled, according to the Asayish. Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continues the operation in the camp for the fifth day.

Earlier, the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS hailed and announced support to the al-Hol operation.

The operation is still continuing after sweeping and inspection of the second sector (designated for Syrians) of the camp have ended.

Al-Hol Camp, 45 km east of the city of Hassakeh, is a house for 55.829 individuals, including 28.725 Iraqis, 18.850 Syrians and 8.254 of foreign nationalities, according to the latest statistics obtained by North Press.

The camp witnesses murders with different methods, most notably firearms. The management of the camp fears that the latest Turkish threats of invading areas in northern Syria would pave the way for ISIS to reorganize its ranks; North Press cited a statement by the management as saying.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.