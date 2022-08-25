“Buried Under Rubble”: Six People, Including Three Children, Die in Rural Damascus

The incident occurred in early July, and was exposed on Wednesday by a local newspaper, according to Snack Syrian.

Six people, including three children, have died after falling into a landfill in the Deir al-Hajar area of the al-Ghazlaniya in Rural Damascus, where excavation works were carried out.

The incident occurred in early July, and was exposed on Wednesday by the local newspaper Al-Baath, which cited confidential local sources. The six people died when the garbage collapsed beneath them, causing them to fall into a large hole inside the landfill, which then flooded with tons of waste.

Read Also: Child Saleh Ahmad Saleh Tortured and Killed by Assad Regime

A doctor at the Mowasat hospital told the newspaper anonymously that among the victims were three children — a 12-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old — while the three adults were born in 1951, 1992, and 2003. The victims arrived at the hospital in critical condition and smelled of waste. The coroner dealt with the victims and sent their bodies to their families for burial.

Despite the tragedy and horror of the incident, it was not mentioned either that the incident occurred or how the relevant authorities dealt with it. Have the laws been strictly enforced to prevent children from digging up garbage for any purpose, in light of the great risks that they are exposed to by this work?

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.