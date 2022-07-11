Christian Opposition Group Announces Arrest of Syrian Woman by SDF

Rasha Fahmy Chamoun was lured by a colleague and arrested by the SDF, according to Athr Press.

The Assyrian Democratic Revolutionary Organization (ADM) in Hassakeh governorate, a group with the Syrian Opposition Coalition, announced that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had continued to detain Ms. Rasha Fahmy Chamoun for the eighth day in a row.

“Since Sunday, 3rd July 2022, a security agency of the de-facto Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria [through SDF] has detained Chamoun, a former employee of one of the public departments in the city of Al-Malikiyah,” the organization said in an official statement, which was obtained by Athr Press.

“In an operation more akin to kidnapping, Chamoun was lured by one of her colleagues into being arrested. News of the arrest was not known until five days later because of the extreme secrecy imposed by Chamoun’s family on the news of her detention, for fear of her coming to harm.”

“The Assyrian Democratic Organization’s leadership and some church leaders have initiated contact with Autonomous Administration leaders and factions, with the aim of pushing for Chamoun’s speedy release. Yet despite promises being made for her release, Chamoun – who is a member of the Assyrian Syriac community – remains in detention, without anything known about the circumstances of her arrest nor the nature of the charges against her,” the organization said.

