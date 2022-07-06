1024 People Arrested in Syria During First Half of 2022

The regime was responsible for the largest share of these arrests, according to Baladi News.

During the first half of 2022, the Syrian Network for Human Rights has documented the arrest of at least 1,024 people, including 49 children and 29 women, in Syria.

“Most arrests occurred without a warrant,” the network said in its report, which was issued on Tuesday (July 5th).

The report reviewed the outcome of arbitrary arrests carried out in June and during the first half of 2022 in Syria. The data did not include kidnappings for which the report was unable to determine the perpetrator.

According to the report, the constitutional laws and provisions on torture, as well as those under general Syrian law, have failed to prevent or reduce the frequency of torture carried out in the regime forces’ detention centers.

The report stressed that the regime wields centralized control over its detention centers, meaning that it is unlikely that deaths from torture had taken place without the regime’s knowledge.

The report identified the institutions involved in participating in torture as the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Defence, regime security services, civilian prisons, military hospitals, the judiciary, the Ministry of Endowments, and the Burial Office.

Of the 1,024 detainees (49 children and 29 women), 796 were forcibly disappeared.

Of these detainees, Syrian regime forces detained 471 individuals (including four children and 11 women) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) detained 283 individuals (including 43 children and five women).

The report documented 183 cases of detainment – including ten women – by all Syrian National Army factions. Tahrir al-Sham was responsible for 87 of the detainees, including three women and two children.

The highest number of forcible detainees was recorded in the Aleppo governorate, followed by Rural Damascus, Raqqa, Deir-ez-Zor, Idleb, and Daraa.

