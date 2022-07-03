Report Documents Killing of 92 Civilians in Syria During June 2022

The SNHR said that 15 civilians, including one woman, were killed by Syrian regime forces and Iranian militias, according to Sawt al-Asima.

In a report published on Saturday, the Syrian Network for Human Rights documented the killing of 92 civilians in Syria in June 2022, including 19 children, 16 women, and six victims of torture.

In its report, the network said that 15 civilians, including one woman, were killed by Syrian regime forces and Iranian militias.

The network added that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are responsible for the killing of 12 civilians, including three children and one woman. However, one civilian was killed by the opposition factions.

In its report, the network noted that 64 civilians had been killed by other parties, including 16 children and 14 women.

The report showed that 16 civilians, including nine children and four women, were killed by mine explosions of unknown origins. 35 civilians, including two children and five women, were killed by bullets from an unknown source. Five civilians, including two children and one woman, were killed in explosions; the perpetrators could not be identified.

The network confirmed that six civilians, including three children and three women, were killed by unknown assailants, one civilian was killed by Turkish border guards, and one woman was killed by a shell of an unidentified source.

The report also documented the death of 6 civilians under torture last June, all of whom were killed in the Syrian regime’s prisons.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.