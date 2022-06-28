More 306.887 Civilians Killed In Syria Since 2011 – UN

UN Human Rights Office revealed on Tuesday a new toll of civilian deaths during years of war in Syria, according to North Press.

UN Human Rights Office revealed on Tuesday a new toll of civilian deaths during years of war in Syria.

The UN Human Rights Office said in a report, “306.887 civilians are estimated to have been killed in Syria between March 1, 2011, and March 31, 2021, because of the conflict.”

The report stressed that this toll is “the highest estimate yet of conflict-related civilian deaths in Syria.”

The Syrian war erupted in different areas in 2011 with people staging peaceful protests calling for the toppling of the Syrian president and demanding democratic reforms.

The protests turned into a civil war that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Syrians and damaged most of the infrastructure in the country.

“This does not include the many, many more civilians who died due to the loss of access to healthcare, to food, to clean water and other essential human rights,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

“This analysis will also give a clearer sense of the severity and scale of the conflict,” Bachelet added.

The extent of civilian casualties in the last 10 years raises “serious concerns as to the failure of the parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law norms on the protection of civilians,” the report read.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.