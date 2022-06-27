Suicide on the Rise in Northwestern Syria

Suicide rates have recently increased significantly in Idleb and Aleppo countryside, according to Syria TV.

Suicide rates have recently increased significantly in Idleb and Aleppo countryside. This is due to health, psychological, social, and economic reasons associated with the deteriorating living conditions of a large group of Syrians in northwestern Syria.

Areas of Idleb and Aleppo countryside witnessed in late May and early June, three suicide cases in separate incidents. The victims were experiencing difficult psychological conditions. These suicides are just a few of the dozens of cases and attempts that fail. Parents try to hide them out of fear of social reactions. Society might chase up the family to know more about the secrets of the suicide attempt and the reasons for it.

Read Also: Increased Depression Rates in Syria due to Living Concerns

Syria’s response coordinators have documented around 25 suicides in the Idleb and northern Aleppo countryside, six of which have failed since the beginning of 2022. “Most of those who committed suicide are women because there is no one to help them overcome their difficulties and young people who are unable to deal with the various difficulties and pressures they face.”

With the challenges of economic, social, and political crises in northwestern Syria, the causes and factors that contribute to the spread of suicide in the region are many.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.