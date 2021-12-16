Murder Escalation in al-Hol Camp; Three Women Killed in 24 Hours

Three women were killed in the al-Hol camp, around Hassakeh, in just 24 hours, according to the Levant.

On Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the number of women killed in al-Hol camp in al-Hassakeh countryside increased to three within 24 hours, after the body of an Iraqi woman was found at dawn.

The body, found Wednesday morning, is that of an Iraqi refugee who was shot and died immediately by gunmen believed to be from ISIS cells, while she was present in the first section of the camp.

On Tuesday, the body of a Syrian woman was found dead by a gunshot in the fourth section of the camp. All the possibilities indicate that the killing was carried out by ISIS operatives active in the al-Hol camp, located in the far southeast of Hasaka.

On Tuesday, the body of an unidentified woman was found dead in the fifth section of the camp. Her body was found the next morning in a sewage complex in the camp.

This brings the number of crimes committed in the camp during December to four, namely, an Iraqi man, two Syrian women, and another unidentified woman.

In recent days, a new batch of Syrians has been removed from al-Hol camp as part of the Syrian Democratic Council’s initiative to empty the camp from Syrians. 51 families of about 200 people have been evacuated to the Manbij area in the northeastern Aleppo countryside.

Last November witnessed the exodus of about 67 families, comprising about 260 people, most of whom were from the governorates of Hassakeh and Deir-ez-Zor.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.