Luxury Island Opens for Wealthy People in Lattakia

The opening of a 'floating island', off the coast of Lattakia, with onerous luxurious resorts and touristic places was just announced, according to al-Hal.

Syria has been witnessing for years a clear expression of the economic class disparity and the existence of a class of war-rich people. The opening of a “floating island”, with the finest resorts and touristic places, was announced in Lattakia.

Over the past few days, social media users have circulated pictures of the island’s opening on the Syrian coast. They stressed that this island can only be visited by “the wealthy and the affluent in Syria, because of the alarmingly high prices there.”

The island contains the Aquarius Swimming Pool, a small island in the middle of the water, which has been described as a “five-star” swimming pool.

These projects show the extent of economic class disparity among the Syrian population. The swimming pool’s opening came at a time when Lattakia’s residents are already suffering from continuous water outages, sometimes lasting for several days.

Commenting on the circulating photos, Ibrahim Abul-Hassan said: “Of course, the government employee would have to work for about two years without spending one Syrian pound, to stay one day in such a place.”

Ghada Sabbagh added: “These are places for people who are mostly thieves and who stole from the country, certainly not for the general population.”

According to local media sources, the island includes a resort called “Apamea”, which contains 190 suites and touristic accommodation rooms, in addition to about 42 villas with various luxury options.

The resort also features a range of restaurants, conference rooms, discos, and 360 bars– described as the first of their kind in the country.

Cost of Accommodation

According to the sources, the cost of staying at the resort ranges from 1 million to 2 million Syrian pounds per day, for a villa for two or three people.

As for the price of the family villa, which has 3 bedrooms and a terrace, it starts from 2 million Syrian pounds and may reach up to 4 million Syrian pounds per day. The price varies depending on the specifications of the villa and the number of people and the provided additional facilities.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.