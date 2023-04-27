Assad Raises Conditions in Face of Ankara: Is he Waiting for the Elections?

In an op-ed published by Omar Shidyak in Syria TV, the columnist says the Assad regime prefers to postpone this file until after the presidential elections.

The upcoming quadripartite meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Syria, Iran, and Turkey, aimed at normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus, has been postponed due to hurdles created by the Assad regime’s conditions. Turkey is calling for guarantees to achieve a clear-cut political solution in Syria, while the Assad regime demands a complete Turkish withdrawal from Syrian territories, including setting a date for it, which Ankara rejects. The Assad regime’s recent hope to break its isolation has led it to raise its conditions and not show enthusiasm for the meeting except on its own terms.

Ankara believes that the “Astana talks” are crucial to any political solution in Syria and sees coordination with the regime in the war on terror as necessary, with its military presence in northern Syria being crucial to protect its borders. Ankara does not reject the idea of withdrawal completely but requires the elimination of the danger first. Additionally, ensuring the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees is crucial for Ankara. The Syrian refugee file is an important factor that could impact the course of the democratic process in Turkey, including the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. Despite the hurdles, Ankara believes that the Astana talks are crucial and will continue to pursue them.

However, it seems that the Assad regime prefers to postpone this file until after the presidential elections, which are just two weeks after the scheduled quadripartite meeting in early May. The Assad regime appears to be betting on a dramatic change in the Turkish domestic scene due to the upcoming presidential elections. Despite the hurdles, Ankara believes that the Astana talks are crucial and will continue to pursue them.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.