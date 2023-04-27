Kilicdaroglu Vows to Repatriate Syrians Within Two Years 

The leader of the Turkish opposition is promising he will push Syrians out, although he adds that will do it with support from the EU, Damas Post reports.

The opposition candidate for the Turkish presidency, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has declared his intention to repatriate Syrian refugees within two years if elected in May.

Speaking in Eskişehir province during his election campaign, Kilicdaroglu questioned the presence of three million Syrians in Turkey, arguing that they are preventing Turkish youth from finding employment.

He emphasized his commitment to work towards their safe return to Syria, with the assistance of the European Union in funding the construction of schools and roads.

In his address to supporters of the AKP and the MHP, Kilicdaroglu also criticized the lack of protection at Turkey’s borders.

The opposition leaders reached an agreement in March to nominate the leader of the main secular party to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the upcoming elections, bringing an end to months of controversy and division.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.