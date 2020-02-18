Three Officers From Military Hospital in Tartous Buried

Three officers, who were killed fighting in northern Syria have been buried in Tartous writes Jesr.

The Military Hospital of Tartous held funerals for three officers of the Republican Guard killed during the fighting in northern Syria.

The officers are Lieutenant Ali Hassan Hammoud, who was killed in Idleb; Lieutenant Wissam Hassan Khidr, who was killed in Aleppo; and Lieutenant Muhammad Abd al-Hadi Kurdi, who died in Idleb. The three were from Tartous province.

Northern Syria has seen fierce fighting since mid-last month, in the Idleb and Aleppo countrysides, between rebel groups and regime forces and their allies. Dead have fallen continuously on both sides, with no accurate count of their numbers.

