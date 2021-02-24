Mekdad Calls Pederson Not To Set Timetable for Discussing Syrian Constitution

Syria’s minister of foreign affairs has demanded the UN’s neutrality in discussions over the Syrian Constitutions, writes North Press.

Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Mekdad, called on the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, to be neutral and not to set a timetable for the Constitutional Committee’s discussions.

On Monday, Pedersen met with Mekdad, where they discussed the political and economic situation in the country.

On his arrival in Damascus on Sunday, Pedersen said that his discussions would concentrate on UN Resolution 2254 and the living conditions in the country.

The official news agency SANA reported that Pedersen and Mekdad discussed a number of issues related to the situation in Syria, including the political and economic situation.

It added that Mekdad called on Pedersen to adhere to neutrality and not set a timetable for the Constitutional Committee’s discussions.

They both stressed the non-interference of the external forces in the affairs of the Constitutional Committee and not setting any timetables for its work imposed by the outside.

Mekdad condemned both the Turkish and American presence in Syria and asked the UN to stand against all these practices.

Just before heading to Syria, Pedersen met with a number of Russian officials in Moscow to urge them to put more pressure on the Syrian government in order to set a date for the sixth round of the Constitutional Committee negotiations.

On February 17, the 15th round of Astana talks started in the Russian city of Sochi in the presence of representatives of the guarantor countries of Turkey, Russia, and Iran.

Other observers included Pederson and delegations from Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

At the end of the meeting, the delegations agreed on holding the 16th round of Astana talks in the middle of 2021 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Late in January, the fifth round of the Constitutional Committee’s meeting concluded without achieving any progress.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.