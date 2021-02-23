Mekdad: Human Rights Council Should Put Grave Violations on Top of Its Priorities

Syria’s foreign minister has called for an end to US and EU unilateral measures against Syria, reports SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faysal Mekdad called on the Human Rights Council to put grave violations, resulting from US and EU coercive unilateral measures against Syrian people, on the top of its priorities.

Mekdad, in a speech via video to the 46th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, said that those who claim that the coercive measures don’t target the Syrian people lie because they really target the Syrians in their livelihood.

He reiterated Syria’s determination to combat terrorism and practice its legal right to end any illegitimate presence on its territory.

