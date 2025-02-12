Syria Forms Preparatory Committee for National Dialogue Conference

In a significant step toward shaping Syria’s political future, the Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic announced on Wednesday the formation of the Preparatory Committee for the National Dialogue Conference, confirming earlier reports by Syria TV. This move is seen as a precursor to broader political consultations aimed at laying the groundwork for a constitutional declaration and eventual elections.

The seven-member committee, comprised of five men and two women, includes figures from diverse professional and political backgrounds: Hassan al-Dughaim, Maher Alloush, Mohammad Mustat, Mustafa al-Musa, Youssef al-Hajar, Hind Qabawat, and Huda al-Atasi. According to the presidency’s statement on the X-platform, the committee is tasked with establishing its own internal regulations and setting the criteria for a successful dialogue. Its role will conclude with the issuance of the conference’s final statement.

Toward a New Political Framework

The announcement follows a pivotal meeting between Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and delegations from the Syrian Negotiation Commission and the Syrian National Coalition. During the meeting, files concerning the two institutions’ activities were handed over to the president, signalling preparations for their official dissolution.

Syrian National Coalition Set to Dissolve Within Days

President Al-Sharaa had previously declared that the committee would embark on extensive consultations with various Syrian factions before the conference, ensuring broad participation in shaping the country’s political trajectory.

“This conference will issue a final statement that lays the foundation for a constitutional declaration, which will determine the country’s future,” Al-Sharaa stated, emphasizing that the drafting of this declaration will not be an individual decision but rather the result of broad consultations reflecting the will of the Syrian people.

The president underscored the importance of dialogue in defining Syria’s identity and future, stating:

“This process will determine the form and fate of the country, including critical elements such as Syrian national identity. These issues should not be decided by one person alone. Instead, I believe it is better to engage in multiple consultations, drawing from the opinions of the people. These consultations will serve as recommendations for the preparatory committee.”

A Long Road to Elections

When asked about a timeline for the transition process leading to elections, Al-Sharaa estimated that it could take four to five years, citing the extensive infrastructural reforms required before a fair and credible electoral process can be conducted.

“The state needs reliable technical tools to provide accurate data. Without this, any elections held would be subject to doubt and controversy. Many have urged me to hold elections immediately, saying people will vote for me. But that is not the point—I am not concerned about the outcome now. What matters is that the process itself is sound. If it is flawed, it will always be questioned.”

Meet the Members of the Preparatory Committee

The committee brings together individuals with diverse expertise in law, governance, political science, civil society, and negotiations. Below is a closer look at its members:

Hassan al-Dughaim – Born in 1976 in Jarjanaz, Idlib , Al-Dughaim graduated from the College of Sharia and earned a diploma in comparative jurisprudence. He worked as a preacher and Islamic education instructor before becoming involved in the Syrian revolution. He later served as a judge in northern Syria and played a key role in developing the Moral Guidance Department in the Syrian National Army, training national cadres on international humanitarian law and human rights law. Known for his moderate religious stance and opposition to extremism, he has published numerous articles and participated in political discussions on Islamic movements and Syrian affairs.

Maher Alloush – A prominent Syrian writer and researcher, Alloush has authored various studies and articles on Syrian affairs, with a particular focus on transitional justice and accountability.

Mohammad Mustat – Born in Aleppo in 1985 , Mustat holds a degree in electronics engineering from Aleppo University, along with a diploma in political science and a master’s degree in Islamic studies. He worked as an engineer at the General Communications Corporation in Aleppo before becoming an expert in administrative development, inter-institutional communication, and the coordination of revolutionary institutions in northern Syria. He was also involved in the recent political transition arrangements in Syria.

Youssef al-Hajar – Previously served as the director of the political office of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Hind Qabawat – A leading politician, researcher, and civil society activist, Qabawat is the Director of Interfaith Dialogue and Conflict Resolution at the Institute for Religion and Diplomacy at George Mason University. She is also a visiting professor at Harvard Law School and the president of the women’s education organization “Tastakal.” She previously served as a member of the High Negotiations Committee (2015–2017) and as Deputy Head of the Syrian Negotiating Body’s office in Geneva (2017–2022).

Huda al-Atasi – A Syrian architect, Al-Atasi has been active in humanitarian and volunteer work, focusing on women’s empowerment, child welfare, and aiding displaced persons in Syria. She has worked extensively on sheltering Syrian refugees in Lebanon and currently serves as the Regional Director of the International Humanitarian Relief Organization.

Mustafa al-Musa – A member of the Idlib Civilian Council of Notables, Al-Musa has played a role in local governance and community leadership in northern Syria.

What Comes Next?

With the formation of the Preparatory Committee, Syria is taking its first official steps toward a broader political dialogue. The upcoming National Dialogue Conference will serve as a platform for diverse Syrian voices to contribute to the drafting of a constitutional declaration, setting the stage for institutional reforms and, eventually, national elections.

The challenges ahead are significant—political divisions, infrastructural obstacles, and concerns over legitimacy remain pressing issues. However, for many Syrians, this process represents a crucial opportunity to rebuild the country’s political and legal foundations through dialogue and collective decision-making.

As the preparatory committee embarks on its consultations, the success of this initiative will depend on its ability to engage a wide spectrum of Syrian society and translate these discussions into tangible, lasting change. Whether the National Dialogue will truly pave the way for a democratic transition remains to be seen—but for now, it marks a moment of cautious hope in Syria’s long and tumultuous journey toward stability.

