Pederson Discusses Economic Situation in Syria and Political Process

During his visit to Damascus, Pederson has discussed the economy, peace process, and the US and Turkish role in Syria, reports The Syria Times.

The economic situation in Syria, the political peace process, the practices of US and Turkish occupation forces, and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia were the main topics discussed during the meeting held on Monday by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad and the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Damascus.

According to the Syrian News Agency (SANA), there was an agreement about the fact that the coercive and unilateral economic sanctions being imposed on Syria make the economic conditions tough amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mekdad reiterated that the practices of the US and Turkish occupation forces and their support for terrorists in Syria breach Syrian sovereignty and contradict international law and all relevant resolutions.

He also talked about the practices of the US-backed SDF militia against the Syrian people in Hassakeh, Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor provinces.

Mekdad called on the UN to adopt a clear stance against these practices.

The two sides in addition asserted the need to guarantee non-interference in the work of the committee that discusses the Syrian constitution.

“The work of the constitutional committee should be Syrian-led without any schedules imposed by outside parties,” Mekdad added.

He pointed out that the UN Special Envoy must keep his role as a neutral facilitator.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.