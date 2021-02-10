Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Coordination in Syria

Netanyahu and Putin have discussed how to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed coordination in Syria on Monday, a statement from Netanyahu’s office said Monday.

Netanyahu and Putin have discussed “regional issues and the continued coordination between Israel and Russia facing security developments in the region,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

The Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi also spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The conversation focused on “preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and consolidating its power in the region,” Ashkenazi said in a tweet.

Ashkenazi’s office reiterated that the US will not lift sanctions on Iran until it stops enriching uranium beyond the limits of the 2015 nuclear deal.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.