Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce Meets in Damascus 

Iran and Syria have reaffirmed trade links at a joint chamber of commerce meeting, reports Al-Watan.

On Monday, the Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce expressed its support for the work of the Iranian Trade Center in the Damascus Free Zone, as an entity responsible for the networking and interaction between Syrian and Iranian companies and products, in order to establish joint investments and economic, commercial, and industrial activities that would benefit both sides.

This came during a meeting in Damascus, held by the Chamber of Commerce, which brought together its two boards of directors. The meeting was chaired by Kiwan Kashfi, representing the Iranian side, and Fahad Darwish, representing the Syrian side.

Darwish emphasized the depth of the economic relations between the two countries, which were strengthened through the positive results achieved by the Iranian visit and the meetings it had with officials in the government, ministries, and the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce. He also congratulated the establishment of the Iranian Trade Center in the Damascus Free Zone to enable cross-pollination between Syrian and Iranian companies, increase economic activities, and support the Syrian market through availing basic materials and commodities, contributing to the reconstruction of Syria, and supporting the two countries’ economies.

In turn, Kashfi affirmed Iran’s keenness to develop commercial and economic relations with Syria to an advanced level, stressing the importance of cooperation between the two countries’ chambers of commerce, industry, agriculture, and the private sector in developing economic ties, establishing joint investments, and contributing to the reconstruction of Syria.

The chamber also participated in the opening of the Iranian Trade Center in the Damascus Free Zone, which will create a network between companies, institutions, and owners of economic, commercial, industrial, and agricultural activities between the two countries.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Hussein Arnous met with Kashfi and his accompanying delegation. A few points were stressed during the meeting — including the need to develop economic cooperation relations, increasing trade exchange between the two countries, and unlocking new horizons for cooperation to confront the unjust economic blockade imposed on Syria and Iran to achieve the interest of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

Arnous reiterated his gratitude to the Iranian government and the Iranian people for their continued support to the Syrian people in facing terrorism and coercive unilateral economic measures.

For their part, the head and members of the Iranian delegation expressed the desire of many Iranian companies to expand in the Syrian market, upgrade the level of economic and trade relations, encourage the participation of Iranian companies in the exhibitions held in Syria, and increase exchange visits of trade delegations between the two countries.

