Syrian Government Forces Intensify Shelling on Idleb

No human casualties despite heavy shelling by Syrian government forces against opposition groups in northwestern Syria, writes North Press.

Syrian government forces shelled posts of opposition groups in Idleb, northwestern Syria, on Thursday.

The frontlines in the de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria have recently witnessed military escalation between Syrian government forces and the armed groups operating in the region as part of the mutual bombardment between the two parties.

The government forces stationed in Kafr Nabel targeted the villages and towns of Kansafrah, Fateira, Kafr Aweed, and Sufohn in Zawiya mountain, south of the Idleb Governorate, with dozens of artillery and missile shells.

The government shelling caused material losses in both private and public possessions, reporting no human casualties.

The government’s bombardment also coincided with an intense flight of reconnaissance aircraft in the area, the source added.

On Wednesday, Russian warplanes launched several airstrikes on the outskirts of the town of Armanaz, northwestern Syria, in conjunction with government artillery shelling.

