Communication Committee at People’s Assembly Discusses Work Plan of Information Ministry

Information Minister Imad Sara has recognized the importance of the role of national media in the face of disinformation and distortion campaigns, reports SANA.

The Media, Communication and IT Committee at the People’s Assembly discussed on Monday the work plan of the Information Ministry for the coming period in the presence of Information Minister, Imad Sara.

Members of the committee hailed the role played by the national media in the face of a fierce media war that targeted the country, stressing the need to enhance and develop media performance to meet the challenges, especially in light of the continued aggression front that targets Syria in the political, media and economic fields.

Minister Sara briefed members of the committee on President Bashar al-Assad’s latest meeting with media cadres, adding that the conversations were rich with ideas and proposals that dealt with political, service, intellectual, and livelihood issues, in addition to combating corruption.

In his response to the interpositions and questions raised by committee members, Minister Sara appreciated the important role of the national media, particularly in the face of the social media disorder, disinformation and distortion campaigns, and the war of rumors broadcast by hostile media that aim to target the Syrian state with all its institutions.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.