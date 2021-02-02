SNC Accuses Regime, Iran, SDF of Involvement in Northern Syria Bombings

The Syrian National Coalition has claimed that the Syrian regime and its allies are behind recent bombings in northern regions of Aleppo, according to Baladi News.

The Syrian National Coalition (SNC) has accused the Syrian regime, Iran, and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of being behind the bombings that hit the northern regions of Aleppo.

In a statement, the SNC said that the criminal campaign was intended to kill women and children and destroy residential neighborhoods, in addition to spreading chaos, preventing stability, and creating a state of fear in order to displace people or prevent their return.

The SNC affirmed that the regime and its allies from Iranian militias and the SDF are behind these crimes, indicating that the regime’s strategy seeks to bypass the agreements to fully implement its attacks by terrorist means. This attack comes in parallel with other bombings and multiple violations against the Syrian people, the SNC claimed.

The coalition described the protracted bombings and the killing of women, children, and young people in the targeted residential neighborhoods these acts as “ominous,” observing that they are “not promising in terms of new possible disasters and catastrophic conditions.”

The SNC called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and to work towards building real international cooperation to confront the terrorism that targets the Syrian people with explosions, car bombs, and aircraft.

On Sunday, six civilians were killed and others were wounded when a car bomb exploded in a crowded market along the Cultural Center Street near the headquarters of the Syrian Interim Government in the city of Azaz, north of Aleppo.

