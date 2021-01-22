Attack Targets KNC

A building in Ayn al-Arab belonging to the Kurdish National Council was attacked by unknown individuals, causing severe damage to the building reports SY-24.

The Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNC) site in Ayn al-Arab was subjected to an armed attack carried out by unknown persons. Ayn al-Arab is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

Local sources said that unidentified persons targeted the KNC headquarters with automatic weapons and grenades, causing severe damage to the building.

In a statement, the KNC held the Democratic Union Party’s (PYD) security fully responsible, stressing that this, “comes amid attempts to torpedo the understandings that took place with the Kurdish National Unity parties in the past year.”

In its statement, the KNC asked, “the US, as well as the SDF commander, to take a firm stance over what has happened and is happening from the targeting of the council’s headquarters and its parties, to the offensive statements by PYD leaders against the Kurdish National Council, the last of which was issued by the head of their negotiations delegation against Roj Peshmerga.”

In the past, KNC offices in the cities of al-Darbasiyah, Hassakeh’s Amuda, and Qamishli were subjected to shootings and vandalism.

The KNC is made up of 15 parties and factions and enjoys international recognition and the support of the President of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Masoud Barzani.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.