Arnous Discusses With MPs Means to Improve Services in Lattakia

Hussein Arnous has met with representatives from Lattakia to discuss means to improve services and support production sectors writes SANA.

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous recently held a meeting with members of the People’s Assembly who represent Lattakia province. Talks focused on the need to exert intensified efforts to improve services and developmental realities in the province and to support the productive sectors, according to the available capabilities, in a way that directly reflect on improving the services provided to the citizens.

The proposals dealt with solving the problem of drinking water in the province, increasing its allocations of oil derivatives, securing teachers for schools in Lattakia countryside, completing the construction of Jableh Hospital, and supporting the Health Directorate and the medical staff to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

The MPs also discussed means to complete the organizational plans, and to adopt unified criteria for classifying oil stations in the countryside and in the city, in addition to accelerating the construction of agricultural roads in the areas affected by fires, and re-granting new licenses for tobacco cultivation.

Means to supply the province’s internal transport sector with additional buses, and transporting the Asphalt moulder on the highway in the al-Sanobar area to another place to preserve environmental safety were also on the table.

Arnous highlighted the importance of joint coordination between the governmental team and members of the People’s Assembly to shed light on the service reality in the provinces and to handle the outstanding problems and find appropriate solutions.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.