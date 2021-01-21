Initiative to Shelter Those Affected by Floods

Displaced Syrians have been forced from their homes by heavy rain, but an initiative has been launched to provide shelter writes Enab Baladi.

“We did not sleep all night. We were digging,” said Hajj Nouhad al-Jali. This is how people tried to mitigate the consequences of rainwater in the Umm Jirn camps in Kafr Aruq, north of Idleb.

Jali said no party showed up to help them or offer housing alternatives, except for a party he did not name that offered to pump water, provided they can obtain permission from the owner of the land, which the residents rent.

With the beginning of the rainstorm, the Civil Defense intensified its response operations in the camps and began draining rain water and cleaning the gutters, in addition to pumping water in residential areas, dredging mud, and laying roads in the camps to facilitate the movement of civilians.

The people of Jisr al-Shughur, southwest of Idleb, launched an initiative to shelter the displaced in temporary homes during the winter season.

The coordinator of the initiative, Mohammad Habboub, told Enab Baladi that the initiative is made possible by the people of Jisr al-Shughur, who have availed a number of houses to receive the people from the camps. No families have been sheltered as of yet.

Several parties took care of the process of transferring the displaced from the camps to Jisr al-Shughur, including the Civil Defense, the Violet organization, the administration of Jisr al-Shughur, and people from the city.

However, civilians Enab Baladi met in camps north of Idleb were not aware of the initiative. Habboub justified that by saying that the initiative is still new, and it was only launched last Monday.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.