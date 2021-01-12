Syria, Iraq Discuss Transport Cooperation and Railway Connectivity

Syria’s ambassador to Iraq has met with the Iraqi transport minister to discuss connecting the two countries and the movement of vehicles across the border writes SANA.

Iraqi Minister of Transport Nasser Hussein Bandar al-Shibli has discussed with Syria’s Ambassador to Baghdad Sattam Jadaan al-Dandah, means to upgrade the cooperation in the domains of transport and railway connectivity.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport said, “during a meeting at the ministry’s building on Sunday, Shibli and Dandah discussed the issue of railway connectivity between Syria and Iraq and bilateral cooperation in the domain of transport.”

Dandah, in a statement to SANA’s correspondent in Baghdad, said that the meeting came up with fruitful and positive outcomes that serve the interests of the two countries, as they discussed railway connectivity between Iraq and the Syrian cities of Lattakia and Tartous, and the adoption of the transit system in the movement of commercial transport, in addition to the return of Iraqi flights to Damascus and the facilitation of the movement of Syrian trucks through the Iraqi crossings.

He indicated that the two sides agreed on exchanging visits to accomplish the most important proposed issues in the domain of transport.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.