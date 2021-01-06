Autonomous Administration Extends Partial Lockdown in Northeastern Syria

In an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the Autonomous Administration has extended the partial lockdown for another 15 days reports North Press.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria extended the current partial lockdown in its areas for 15 days starting from Tuesday.

This took place after four weeks of partial lockdown following a ten-day complete lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The Autonomous Administration excluded from the lockdown trading, food, and vegetable shops that will close at 5:00 pm, except for large markets.

The decision excluded schools, universities, and educational institutions providing they adopt preventative measures, and the Administration excluded transportation to and from its areas of control.

The decision stipulated the closure of all places of worship except for Friday prayers in mosques and Sunday services in churches as long as they follow preventative measures, as well as the prohibition of gatherings such as weddings, funerals, and conferences.

It urged citizens to wear face masks, follow preventative measures and implement social distancing in public places, markets, and official departments.

According to the decision, the seven Autonomous and Civil Administrations in North and East Syria are allowed to issue special decisions of their own, provided that they do not contradict the central administration’s decision.

