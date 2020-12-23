Syrian Forces Officially Takes Over Turkish Military Base in Idleb Countryside

Following Turkey’s withdrawal, the Syrian Arab Army have taken control of the Sarman observation post in the Idleb countryside reports Al-Masdar.

The Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) have officially taken control of an observation post that belonged to the Turkish Armed Forces in the Idleb countryside.

According to the National Defense Forces (NDF), their troops and Syrian Arab Army took over the Sarman observation post, which had been used by the Turkish Armed Forces since the start of 2020.

The National Defense Forces released photos from the observation post after their troops moved into the area and established full control.

The pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF) were photographed at the Turkish observation post in Sarman, Idleb on Dec. 21, 2020.

The arrival of the NDF and Syrian army at the observation post came just days after the Turkish military removed its fortifications at the base and withdrew its forces from the area.

Since October 2020, the Turkish Armed Forces have withdrawn from at least a half dozen observation posts that were besieged by the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces in northwestern Syria.

