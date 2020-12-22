Tank-Carrying Russian Ship Heads To Syria

A Russian ship, that has been identified as a tank carrying landing ship, was seen transiting the Bosphorus Strait, en route to Tartous reports Al-Masdar.

A heavily-laden Russian transport ship was photographed on Monday making its way through Turkish territorial waters, en-route to the Syrian port of Tartous.

According to the Turkish maritime observer and photographer, Yoruk Isik, the Russian ВМФ Project 775 ЧФ Black Sea Fleet 197th Landing Ship Brigade’s Ropucha class LSTM (tank carrying landing ship) Novocherkassk 142 transited the Bosphorus Strait on Monday, as it continued its voyage to the port-city of Tartous in western Syria.

As pointed out by Isik, the Russian vessel en-route to Syria is a tank-carrying landing ship, which indicates that it is most likely transporting heavy equipment to the Syrian Armed Forces.

The Russian Ministry of Defense’s military shipments to Syria have mostly decreased in 2020, as the clashes between warring parties have dissipated.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.