Newly Appointed Syrian Foreign Minister Makes First State Visit

Faisal Mikdad has taken his first trip abroad as Foreign Minister to Iran where he met with his counterpart and discussed issues related to Syria and enhancing cooperation writes Al-Masdar.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad arrived in Tehran on Sunday for his first official visit abroad after assuming the foreign affairs portfolio to succeed the late Walid al-Muallem.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that, “Dr. Faisal Mikdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, arrived in Tehran this evening on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry added that during his visit, Mikdad will hold, “several meetings with senior Iranian officials focusing on ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.