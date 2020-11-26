Israeli Aggression on South of Damascus Causes Only Material Damage

Israel has conducted another sortie, firing missiles from the occupied Syrian Golan and hitting targets in southern Damascus, but causing no casualties writes SANA.

The Zionist enemy launched an aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan towards south Damascus, causing only material damage.

A military source told SANA that shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the Zionist enemy launched an airstrike from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan towards south Damascus, adding that the losses were limited to material damage.

On Nov. 8, 2020, the Syrian Arab Army air defenses confronted an Israeli aggression against the southern region and shot down a number of missiles.

During the terrorist war against Syria, the Israeli enemy has launched several air aggressions, and the Syrian air defenses have confronted them and shot down most of the missiles before they reached their targets.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.