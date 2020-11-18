Turkish Army Strikes Northern Syria in Cross-Border Attack

Syrian communities in Raqqa have been hit with Turkish artillery, which aims to keep pressure on the Kurds, and which caused the destruction of property and casualties writes Al-Masdar.

The Turkish army has fired artillery shells at Syrian communities located to the west of the border town of Tel Abyad in Raqqa Province, the Kurdish Firat News Agency reported Monday. According to the agency, two villages came under heavy fire, leading to destruction and injuries; the numbers of which are being specified.

Earlier, more residential communities were shelled near the town of Ayn Issa located along the strategic Aleppo-Hassakeh highway. There have been no reports of injuries among civilians from these towns and villages.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Turkey announced Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria with the aim of creating a 30 kilometer buffer zone where Syrian refugees in Turkey would return to.

Kurds withdrew their units from these areas but carry out armed sallies from time to time.

In March 2018, Turkish troops occupied the Afrin Region populated by Kurds and located 65 kilometers away from Aleppo.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.