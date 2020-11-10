Autonomous Administration Extends Partial Lockdown for Two Weeks

As the virus continues to spread in northeastern Syria, the Autonomous Administration has extended a partial lockdown in the area, limited businesses and public utilities reports North Press.

The Autonomous Administration of North East Syria extended on Sunday, the partial lockdown in northeast Syria for 15 days starting from Monday morning.

This came on the eve of the last day of a partial lockdown that the Autonomous Administration implemented on Oct. 30, 2020, in all areas of its control for a period of ten days.

The extension came after a crisis team meeting at the Executive Board of the Autonomous Administration, which called for the closure of major markets and public utilities throughout the embargo.

The resolution included closing all places of worship, except for Friday prayers and Sunday masses, with precautionary measures taken.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.