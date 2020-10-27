Autonomous Administration Calls on Russia, US to Curb Turkish Violations

In the face of continued attacks by Turkish-backed forces, the Autonomous Administration has called on Russia and the US to pressure Turkey to stop writes Asharq Al-Awsat.

In an official statement the, Administration said Moscow and Washington should “commit to their responsibilities and contain the Turkish violations”.

Also, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said that ten members from the pro-Turkish Syrian factions were killed.

“The invading Turkish state has intensified its attacks on the Northern and Eastern Syrian regions in recent days. At the same time, there has been an intense activity of war and reconnaissance aircraft over the Ayn Issa area,” the SDF Press Center statement said.

The statement continued that “violent clashes erupted in the village of Seyda where ten Turkish mercenaries were killed and many got injured.”

Meanwhile, the SDF launched a security campaign in the al-Karama area in Raqqa’s eastern countryside, coinciding with an ongoing curfew and the closure of schools and public institutions in the area.

The group also stormed al-Shuhayl town in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor and arrested four individuals.

The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.