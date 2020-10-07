Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham Arrests Hurras al-Din Members

Hay’at Tahir al-Sham have raided homes and arrested members of Hurras al-Din, who another prominent group in the northwestern province of Idleb reports Baladi News.

The security apparatus of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham launched a massive campaign of arrests and assassinations over the past week against members and leaders of Hurras al-Din, who have pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda, and most of whom are of foreign and Turkish nationalities.

An informed source told Baladi News that a security force from Tahrir al-Sham’s headquarters arrested Hurras al-Din leader Abu Abdul Rahman al-Makki, a Saudi citizen, two days ago, after raiding his home in the city of Idleb, northwestern Syria.

The source added that a few hours before the arrest of Makki, Tahrir al-Sham also arrested two other Hurras al-Din members, namely Suhail Abu Basir and Khallad al-Joufi, after raiding one of the faction’s sites in the western countryside of Idleb.

According to the source, Tahrir al-Sham’s security apparatus has worked over the past week to arrest several people from Hurras al-Din in various areas of the northern and western countryside of Idleb.

