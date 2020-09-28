Nasr al-Hariri Is Demanding Syria’s Seat at the UNGA

At the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Nasr al-Harir has addressed the participating nations about the actions of the Assad regime.

The President of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC) delivered a speech before the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, as the Syrian people head towards their tenth year of, ” their difficult struggle and their continuous revolution for freedom, justice and dignity.”

Here are the most important points from his speech:

Assad continues to arrest, torture, rape, and kill citizens .

The OPCW’s April report has again reaffirmed the regime’s responsibility for the use of sarin gas and in flagrant violation of Resolution 2118, which calls for state action under Chapter Seven, according to Article 21 of the resolution .

OPCW’s April report has again reaffirmed the regime’s responsibility for the use of sarin gas and in flagrant violation of Resolution 2118, which calls for state action under Chapter Seven, according to Article 21 of the resolution Iran is a major partner in the crimes of the regime, and it is penetrating the state’s institutions. It represents a threat to Syria, the region and the world as a whole.

We are surprised to see how Russia and Iran support “ this criminal regime ” by word and deed, while the international community is unable to support the people who demand freedom, democracy and dignity, or even prevent the regime from committing more crimes .

this criminal regime by word and deed, while the international community is unable to support the people who demand freedom, democracy and dignity, or even prevent the regime from committing more crimes Member states that bear the values of freedom and justice stand today in front of a real challenge. They must not allow criminals to escape punishment, and the support of some for them must not be met with silence.

COVID-19 is a new disaster that afflicts Syrians, in light of the collapse of institutions, rampant corruption and chaos, the absence of plans that give priority to the citizen, and an almost total absence of basic preventive measures in regime areas .

In the liberated areas, the Syrian Interim Government is facing great difficulties. During the past ten years, the infrastructure has been systematically destroyed by the regime and Russia’s aircraft, and dozens of hospitals and medical centers have gone out of service .

Politically, the system disrupts the Constitutional Committee, while we respond positively to all solution initiatives in Syria, including the initiatives of the international envoy, and have dealt positively with the Constitutional Committee project .

You are responsible today for the continued existence of this criminal among you.

The National Coalition requests to be given Syria’s seat at the United Nations General Assembly .

The National Coalition affirms that any sovereign decisions related to the future of our country must be postponed until a free system is built in which the Syrians decide their own fate .

We insist on the unity and integrity of the Syrian territories, we reject any attempt to divide and the violations of the PYD terrorist militia, and we ask everyone stop supporting this terrorist organization and its separatist plan .

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.