Syrian Army Opens New Crossing Along Euphrates River, Deploy To Front-Lines With Turkish Forces

Syrian army reinforcements have arrived in the key town of Ayn Issa, while a bridge has been deployed across the Euphrates to help civilians cross writes Al-Masdar.

The Syrian army has been moving in reinforcements to Raqqa Governorate over the last 48 hours, with several convoys deploying to the frontlines, facing the Turkish military and their allies.

According to reports from Raqqa, the Syrian Arab Army sent reinforcements to the key town of Ayn Issa, which has been targeted on a number of occasions by the Turkish-backed forces.

The reason for the deployments is not known at this time; however, the Turkish-backed forces have been increasing their hostilities east of the Euphrates, which threatens government troops.

In a different region, the army has opened a crossing along the Euphrates River this week, a new report from Deir ez-Zor said. The army opened the crossing linking the towns of Hatla and al-‘Uthmaniyah in Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

A source from the Syrian army said that they built a floating bridge between the two areas in order to allow civilians access to both sides of the Euphrates River.

Furthermore, the source said the new crossing will allow for civilians to go back and forth from areas controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and the government.

