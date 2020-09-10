Russian Warplanes Strike Jihadist Stronghold Near Turkish Border

The Russian Air Force’s attack against positions of the Turkistan Islamic Party coincided with the artillery strikes by the Syrian Army in the Jabal Al-Akrad region, Al-Masdar reports

The Russian Air Force was seen conducting several strikes over the northeastern countryside of Lattakia on Wednesday, as their warplanes struck the positions of the jihadist forces near the Turkish border.

According to reports from the Lattakia Governorate, the Russian Air Force targeted the positions of the Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) at the key town of Kabani, which is considered the aforementioned jihadist group’s main stronghold in the Lattakia Governorate.

The Russian Air Force’s attack coincided with the heavy artillery strikes that were carried out by the Syrian Army in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of northeastern Lattakia.

