Russian-Turkish Joint Patrols Repeatedly Targeted on M4 Highway in Syria’s Idleb

There has been an uptick in the number of attack against Russia and Turkey, as they patrol along the M4 highway writes North Press.

A number of analysts and activists concerned with Idleb believe that the repeated targeting of joint Russian-Turkish patrols on the M4 highway aim to disrupt the March 5 ceasefire agreement.

Over the past two months, the joint patrols were targeted on the M4 highway, wounding a number of Russian troops and damaging Turkish vehicles, despite the deployment of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham members and pro-Turkey Syrian National Army members along the route.

Mohanad Oglu, a Turkish political analyst, told North Press that the attacks, “targets the Russian-Turkish ceasefire agreement that disrupts the interests of some extremist opposition groups.”

The Khattab Shishani Brigade attacked a Russian-Turkish joint patrol on Aug. 25, 2020, injuring two Russian soldiers, according to Russian news agency Sputnik.

In a statement, the group threatened to continue the attacks, adding that “Russians understand only the language of attack and targeting.”

