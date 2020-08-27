SDF, Pro-Turkey Factions Kidnap Civilians

Civilians in areas controlled by Turkish-back groups and the Syrian Democratic Forces have been subjected to a campaign of raids and arrests, with some taken to Turkish lands writes SANA.

Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries of the terrorist organizations continued their crimes against the locals in the areas under their control in Aleppo’s northern countryside and kidnapped a number of civilians from the Afrin area and took them to Turkish land.

Local sources told SANA’s reporter that the Turkish occupation forces and their terrorist mercenaries carried out a campaign of raids against the citizens’ houses in a number of villages in the Afrin area in Aleppo’s northern countryside and kidnapped a number of youths in the city and in Deir Sawan village.

In Hassakeh and Raqqa, the US occupation forces-backed the SDF militia on Wednesday carried out new storming campaign and kidnapped a number of civilians in Hassakeh’s northern countryside and Raqqa’s western countryside.

Civil sources told SANA’s reporter that the US occupation-backed SDF militia stormed the houses of the citizens in Mjaibra village affiliated to Tel Tamer town, in Hassakeh’s northern countryside, and kidnapped two civilians.

In Raqqa’s western countryside, the sources said that the SDF militia kidnapped, following raids, a number of youths in al-Mansoura town and the surrounding villages.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.