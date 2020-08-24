Assad Forces Confiscate Property in Eastern Ghouta

The Assad regime is engaging in a campaign to seize the property of families who have fled Eastern Ghouta to the relative safety of the north reports Zaman Al-Wasl.

The Syrian regime continues to violate the rights of civilians, looting and seizing the property of the residents of the eastern enclave of Damascus.

The elite Republican Guard forces early this week have delivered eviction orders to ten families living in homes owned by Syrian rebels who fled to northern Syria following surrender deals.

The order included houses, shops, land, cars and all property left behind during their displacement to the north, under the pretext that they betrayed their country and that the state has the right to take them.

The Republican Guard patrols removed a family from a house near the municipality of Ayn Tarma whose owner was displaced and is living in northern Syria.

Eight more houses had been seized and permanently closed, while many homes near the al-Hoda mosque were converted to military headquarters for its members.

According to Zaman al-Wasl’s reporter, in July and August, regime intelligence seized approximately 160 homes in Haza, Beit Sui, Misraba, Irbin and Harasta in Eastern Ghouta for the same previous reason.

The same scenario is reoccurring in all provinces where Assad’s forces have recently taken over, including Aleppo, the Qalamoun region and many other areas, not only seizing the property of the displaced, but also the property of everyone who left these areas for fear of oppression.

The fall of Eastern Ghouta last April was achieved in a brutal fashion and changed the course of the war.

More than 1,700 civilians were reportedly killed during the eight-week offensive.

Eastern Ghouta was the scene of the first major protests against the rule of Assad in the capital.

Since the Syrian revolution erupted in 2011, more than 560,000 people have been killed, and more than 6 million people have been displaced.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.