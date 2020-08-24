Over 50 US Armored Vehicles Enter Northeastern Syria From Iraq

The US has moved more military vehicles, including oil tankers, into Hassakeh province, from Iraq writes Al-Masdar.

The US Coalition brought military equipment, logistical materials, and oil tankers, to their bases in Hassakeh Governorate, local reports said on Saturday.

According to the reports, more than 50 US military vehicles, including a number of tanks, entered Syria’s Hassakeh Governorate on Saturday via the al-Walid Crossing that links the country with Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate.

The sources indicated that the convoy also includes trucks, tanks, oil tankers, accompanied by a number of armored vehicles.

In recent months, the US military has brought thousands of trucks loaded with weapons and military and logistical equipment to Hassakeh through illegal crossings to reinforce its presence east of the Euphrates.

The Syrian government has condemned the presence of the US in eastern Syria, calling on Washington to immediately withdraw their forces from the country.

