Mikdad: Enhancing Cooperation With UNICEF in All Fields

Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad has met with the new representative to UNICEF and highlighted the importance of providing services to children writes SANA.

Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad affirmed the importance of bolstering cooperation between the Syrian state and the United Nations Children’s Fund Organization (UNICEF), especially in light of current circumstances imposed by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mikdad’s remarks came as he received the new representative of UNICEF in Syria, Bo Viktor Nylund, who handed in his credentials to him on Thursday morning.

Mikdad welcomed the new representative and wished him success in his new mission, pointing to the cooperation between the Syrian state and UNICIF in various fields, mainly caring for childhood, health, education and water.

The minister indicated the attention paid by the Syrian state in following up on offering education to all children in Syria at all stages, with a focus on the importance of rehabilitating schools and supporting the education sector in general, especially leading up to exams for students coming from the terrorist controlled areas.

Mikdad pointed to the great attention paid by Syria to children’s health, and welcomed further cooperation with UNICEF in this regard.

He referred to the exacerbation of the disastrous effect of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US and Western states on children, the educational process and basic services provided to them, which UNICIF should shed light on, through its reports and data.

For his part, the new UNICEF representative stressed for the necessity of continuing the organization’s efforts carried out over recent years which witnessed a fruitful cooperation at all spheres related to UNICEF.

