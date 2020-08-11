Iranian Revolutionary Guard Greenlights Training Camps for Children

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has recruited children under the age of 16 to fight against the Islamic State in the al-Bukamal desert reports Baladi News.

Several days ago, Iranian militias began establishing camps to recruit and train children in the city of Palmyra in the eastern countryside of Homs.

According to local sources, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard began establishing a military base in Palmyra, which includes training and recruitment camps for children.

The sources added that Iranian militias are seeking to recruit minors in the eastern Homs countryside into their ranks.

Last month, Iranian militias recruited dozens of children, who are under the age of 16, from the city of al-Bukamal, after they attended training sessions on the use of weapons.

The Iranian militias tricked the children into thinking that they would be guarding their headquarters or working at the checkpoints in al-Bukamal, before being driven to the al-Bukamal desert to fight the Islamic State.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.