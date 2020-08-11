Turkish Forces Set up New Observation Point in Latakia Province

The new observation post, which lie by Turkey's southern border, has been constructed after a number of clashes between the regime and Turkey-backed groups writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

On Sunday, the Turkish army set up a new observation point in the coastal Jabal al-Akrad area, following clashes between rebels and regime forces that left casualties on both sides last week.

According to Zaman Al-Wasl’s reporter, the new Turkish outpost was constructed in the Tel al-Raqem area, in the eastern countryside of Lattakia.

Turkish-backed rebels have thwarted numerous attacks by the regime army in the region during the past two weeks.

The area, lying along Turkey’s southern border, has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

The region they hold is home to some 3 million people, nearly half of whom have been displaced from other parts of the country.

The rebel-held area is the regular target of attacks by regime forces and their Russian and Iranian allies.

A Russian-backed regime offensive between December and March displaced nearly a million people in the region.

A Moscow-backed ceasefire agreement in March has reduced violence in the area, but shelling and airstrikes by the regime and its backers continue.

Syria’s nine-year-old war has killed about 500,000 people and displaced nearly half of the country’s pre-war population.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.