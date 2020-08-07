Response Group Records 2,036 Ceasefire Violations in Idleb Since March

The Syrian regime and its backers have continued to conduct attacks in northern Syria, despite the existence of a ceasefire agreement writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

Syria’s Response Coordination Group has recorded 2,000 violations of the ceasefire deal in Syria’s war-battered Idleb province, which was brokered between Russia and Turkey five months ago.

Since Mar. 5, 2020, the Russian-led regime forces have committed 2,036 breaches, including aerial and artillery bombardments of rebel-held areas in Idleb, Aleppo, Hama and Lattakia, according to the local monitoring group.

The bombings have killed at least 24 civilians, including seven children, two women, and two rescue volunteers.

Also, regime forces have bombed the displacement camps, six educational facilities, a medical facility, a service facility, and five mosques.

Some 342,000 civilians who were displaced by the attacks of the Bashar al-Assad regime and its backers have returned since March to their homes in Idleb and Aleppo.

183,567 people have returned to Aleppo countryside and 157,773 people have returned to Idleb.

The region is home to some 3 million people, nearly half of whom have been displaced from other parts of the country.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.