Protests Calling for Expelling SDF Militias and US Forces Held in Deir ez-Zor Villages

Residents of Deir ez-Zor have protested against the presence of the Syrian Democratic Forces and the US, calling for them to leave writes SANA.

Protests calling for the expulsion of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and US forces from Deir ez-Zor countryside took places in several villages in the province.

SANA’s reporter said that on Tuesday afternoon, the people of the villages of Jdeid Agedat, al-Shuheil and Dhiban took to the streets calling for the departure of the SDF militia and US forces.

The reporter said that the protesters in Jdeid Agedat in the eastern countryside thwarted an attempt by SDF militias to raid the village and detained seven members of the SDF, in addition to seizing three of their cars along with their weapons.

The reporter added that the protests expanded to include Dhiban and al-Shuheil, as the locals in Dhiban managed to expel the SDF from their checkpoints and the schools they had been using as bases, following clashes.

Earlier in the day, SANA’s reporter in Deir ez-Zor said that the locals of Hawaej village in the eastern countryside held massive protests in rejection of the US occupation, with protestors burning tires and cutting off the main roads amid a state of public anger at the practices of the militias backed by the occupation forces.

The reporter said SDF members fired live bullets at the protesters, which resulted in the injury of three civilians.

